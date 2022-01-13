Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $43K

The crypto market is a mixed between red and green today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was trading at $43,301.46 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.84%, a decrease of 0.02% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.06 trillion, decreasing 0.36% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $121.19 billion, which makes a 28.61% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday, 13 January 6:26PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $43,301.46 Ethereum (ETH) $3,306.80 Binance Coin (BNB) $476.39 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Solana (SOL) $154.46 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999 Cardano (ADA) $1.27 XRP (XRP) $0.777 Terra (LUNA) $82.27 Polkadot (DOT) $26.55

