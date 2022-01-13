Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $43K

  1. Home
Published January 13th, 2022 - 04:21 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.84%, a decrease of 0.02% over the day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market is a mixed between red and green today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was trading at $43,301.46 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.84%, a decrease of 0.02% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.06 trillion, decreasing 0.36% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $121.19 billion, which makes a 28.61% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday, 13 January 6:26PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $43,301.46

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,306.80
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $476.39
  4. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  5. Solana (SOL) $154.46
  6. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9999
  7. Cardano (ADA) $1.27
  8. XRP (XRP) $0.777
  9. Terra (LUNA) $82.27
  10. Polkadot (DOT) $26.55

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

