Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stands Still At $42K

Bitcoin's (BTC) price is trading down 3.62% at $42,154. BTC’s dominance is currently 42.60%, an increase of 0.11% from yesterday.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.87 trillion, decreasing 1.15% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $93.44 billion, which makes a 3.90% decrease from yesterday.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Wednesday 8:30 AM (GMT+3) September 29th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $42,154 Ethereum (ETH) $2,900 Tether (USDT) $1 Cardano (ADA) $2.08 Binance Coin (BNB) $341.72 Ripple (XRP) $0.91 Solana (SOL) $138.95 USD Coin (USDC) $1 Polkadot (DOT) $27.36 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.19

