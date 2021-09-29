Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stands Still At $42K

  1. Home
Areej Salem

Published September 29th, 2021 - 04:59 GMT
Global crypto 24h volume is at $93.44 billion, which makes a 3.90% decrease from yesterday. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.87 trillion.

Bitcoin's (BTC) price is trading down 3.62% at $42,154. BTC’s dominance is currently 42.60%, an increase of 0.11% from yesterday.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.87 trillion, decreasing 1.15% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $93.44 billion, which makes a 3.90% decrease from yesterday.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Bitcoin

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Wednesday 8:30 AM (GMT+3) September 29th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $42,154
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,900
  3. Tether (USDT) $1
  4. Cardano (ADA) $2.08
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $341.72
  6. Ripple (XRP) $0.91
  7. Solana (SOL) $138.95
  8. USD Coin (USDC) $1
  9. Polkadot (DOT) $27.36
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.19

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

