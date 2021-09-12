Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stands Still At $45K

  1. Home
Areej Salem

Published September 12th, 2021 - 05:50 GMT
The past several days were highly volatile for the cryptocurrency space.
Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $109.09 billion, which makes a 21.74% decrease from yesterday. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $$2.08 trillion, increasing 1.42% over the last day.

Bitcoin (BTC) continues to trade at $45,000 level as buyers failer to breach $46,000.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $$2.08 trillion, increasing 1.42% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at  $109.09 billion, which makes a 21.74% decrease from yesterday.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Crypto

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Saturday PM (GMT+3) September 10th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $45,422
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,335
  3. Cardano (ADA) $2.56
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $407.58
  5. Tether (USDT) $1
  6. Solana (SOL) $177
  7. Ripple (XRP) $1.08
  8. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.24
  9. Polkadot (DOT) back to 9th place trading at $31.67
  10. USD Coin (USDC) $1

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

