Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stands Still At $45K

Bitcoin (BTC) continues to trade at $45,000 level as buyers failer to breach $46,000.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $$2.08 trillion, increasing 1.42% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $109.09 billion, which makes a 21.74% decrease from yesterday.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
Source: Coinmarketcap
As of Saturday PM (GMT+3) September 10th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $45,422
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,335
- Cardano (ADA) $2.56
- Binance Coin (BNB) $407.58
- Tether (USDT) $1
- Solana (SOL) $177
- Ripple (XRP) $1.08
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.24
- Polkadot (DOT) back to 9th place trading at $31.67
- USD Coin (USDC) $1
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
