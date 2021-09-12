Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stands Still At $45K

Bitcoin (BTC) continues to trade at $45,000 level as buyers failer to breach $46,000.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $$2.08 trillion, increasing 1.42% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $109.09 billion, which makes a 21.74% decrease from yesterday.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Saturday PM (GMT+3) September 10th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $45,422 Ethereum (ETH) $3,335 Cardano (ADA) $2.56 Binance Coin (BNB) $407.58 Tether (USDT) $1 Solana (SOL) $177 Ripple (XRP) $1.08 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.24 Polkadot (DOT) back to 9th place trading at $31.67 USD Coin (USDC) $1

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.