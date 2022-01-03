Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stands Still AT $47K

Highlights
As of Monday 4PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Today marks the mining of the first-ever bitcoin block, BTC is trading steady at $47k at the time of the writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.55%, a decrease of 0.87% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $83.61 trillion, increasing 27.17% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $55.56 billion, which makes a 66.46% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $47,084
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,818
- Binance Coin (BNB) $530
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Solana (SOL) $174.53
- Cardano (ADA) $1.36
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Ripple (XRP) $0.84
- Terra (LUNA) $92.93
- Polkadot (DOT) $30.32
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
