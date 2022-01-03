Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stands Still AT $47K

Today marks the mining of the first-ever bitcoin block, BTC is trading steady at $47k at the time of the writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.55%, a decrease of 0.87% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $83.61 trillion, increasing 27.17% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $55.56 billion, which makes a 66.46% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Bitcoin (BTC) $47,084 Ethereum (ETH) $3,818 Binance Coin (BNB) $530 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Solana (SOL) $174.53 Cardano (ADA) $1.36 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Ripple (XRP) $0.84 Terra (LUNA) $92.93 Polkadot (DOT) $30.32

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.