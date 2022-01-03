  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stands Still AT $47K

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stands Still AT $47K

Published January 3rd, 2022 - 02:04 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stands Still AT $47K
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.55%, a decrease of 0.87% over the day. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
As of Monday 4PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Today marks the mining of the first-ever bitcoin block, BTC is trading steady at $47k at the time of the writing.

Also Read5 Best Web3 Crypto to Buy in 20225 Best Web3 Crypto to Buy in 2022

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.55%, a decrease of 0.87% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $83.61 trillion, increasing 27.17% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $55.56 billion, which makes a 66.46% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Monday 4PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
 

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $47,084

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,818
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $530
  4. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  5. Solana (SOL) $174.53
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.36
  7. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  8. Ripple (XRP) $0.84
  9. Terra (LUNA) $92.93
  10. Polkadot (DOT) $30.32

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
 

Also Read5 Best Web3 Crypto to Buy in 202210 Celebrities That Got into Crypto in 2021

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

Tags:Bitcoin

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...