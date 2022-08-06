Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Struggles to Remain at $23K Levels

The crypto market today is mainly covered in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $23,199 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.34%, a decrease of 0.51% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.10 trillion, increasing 0.97% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $65.98 billion, which makes a 3.08% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Saturday, 6 August 10:08AM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $23,199 Ethereum (ETH) $1,722 Tether (USDT) $1.00 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $316 XRP (XRP) $0.3749 Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9997 Cardano (ADA) $0.5179 Solana (SOL) $40 Polkadot (DOT) $8.71

