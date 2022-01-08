Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stuck at $41K

  1. Home
Published January 8th, 2022 - 03:51 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.17%, an increase of 0.27% over the day. (Shutterstock)

Although the crypto market is starting to see the light today, the struggle is still there with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $41,645.71 at the time of the writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.17%, an increase of 0.27% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.96 trillion, increasing 0.21% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $91.16 billion, which makes a 33.07% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Crypto Prices Today bitcoin
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Saturday, 8 January PM 5:56PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $41,645.71

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,168.07
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $447.98
  5. Solana (SOL) $144.11
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.22
  7. USD Coin (USDC)  $1
  8. XRP (XRP) $0.7578
  9. Polkadot (DOT) $24.71
  10. Terra (LUNA) $67.47

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

