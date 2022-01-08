Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stuck at $41K

Although the crypto market is starting to see the light today, the struggle is still there with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $41,645.71 at the time of the writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.17%, an increase of 0.27% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.96 trillion, increasing 0.21% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $91.16 billion, which makes a 33.07% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Saturday, 8 January PM 5:56PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $41,645.71 Ethereum (ETH) $3,168.07 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $447.98 Solana (SOL) $144.11 Cardano (ADA) $1.22 USD Coin (USDC) $1 XRP (XRP) $0.7578 Polkadot (DOT) $24.71 Terra (LUNA) $67.47

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget: