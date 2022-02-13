Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stuck at $42K

  1. Home
Published February 13th, 2022 - 04:47 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.44%, an increase of 0.05% over the day. (Shutterstock)

It seems that the color red is spreading beyond Valentine's Day since the crypto market today has been mainly dominated by it with bitcoin, the world's first and largest cryptocurrency, trading at $42,318 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.44%, an increase of 0.05% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.89 trillion, decreasing 1.02% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $60.28 billion, which makes a 28.15% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Crypto Prices Today bitcoin
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Sunday, 13 February 6:54PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $42,318

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,888
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $400
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9998
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.8104
  7. Cardano (ADA) $1.05
  8. Solana (SOL) $93
  9. Terra (LUNA) $52
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.1533

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

