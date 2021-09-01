Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trades at $47K

The top 10 cryptocurrencies are mostly trading in green with Bitcoin hovering around the $47,000 support level after getting rejected at $48K. Analysts are pretty sure that the near-term bullish trend remained intact.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2 trillion, plunging 2.26% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $125.10 billion, which makes an 11.71% increase from yesterday.
Crypto Prices
As of Sunday 12PM (GMT+3) August 29, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $47,367
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,537
- Cardano (ADA) $2.78
- Binance Coin (BNB) $470.07
- Tether (USDT) $1
- Ripple (XRP) $1.19
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.27
- Solana (SOL) $111
- Polkadot (DOT) $30.20
- USD Coin (USDC) $1
Top 10 Cryptocurrencies
Source: Coinmarketcap
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)