  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trades at $47K

Areej Salem

Published September 1st, 2021 - 10:00 GMT
The global crypto 24h volume is at $125.10 billion, which makes an 11.71% increase from yesterday. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2 trillion, plunging 2.26% over the last day.

The top 10 cryptocurrencies are mostly trading in green with Bitcoin hovering around the $47,000 support level after getting rejected at $48K. Analysts are pretty sure that the near-term bullish trend remained intact.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2 trillion, plunging 2.26% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $125.10 billion, which makes an 11.71% increase from yesterday.

Crypto Prices

As of Sunday 12PM (GMT+3) August 29, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $47,367
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,537
  3. Cardano (ADA) $2.78
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $470.07
  5. Tether (USDT) $1
  6. Ripple (XRP) $1.19
  7. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.27
  8. Solana (SOL) $111
  9. Polkadot (DOT) $30.20
  10. USD Coin (USDC) $1

Top 10 Cryptocurrencies

crypto prices

 

Source: Coinmarketcap

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

