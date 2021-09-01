Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trades at $47K

The top 10 cryptocurrencies are mostly trading in green with Bitcoin hovering around the $47,000 support level after getting rejected at $48K. Analysts are pretty sure that the near-term bullish trend remained intact.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2 trillion, plunging 2.26% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $125.10 billion, which makes an 11.71% increase from yesterday.

Crypto Prices

As of Sunday 12PM (GMT+3) August 29, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $47,367 Ethereum (ETH) $3,537 Cardano (ADA) $2.78 Binance Coin (BNB) $470.07 Tether (USDT) $1 Ripple (XRP) $1.19 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.27 Solana (SOL) $111 Polkadot (DOT) $30.20 USD Coin (USDC) $1

Top 10 Cryptocurrencies

Source: Coinmarketcap

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.