Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trades At $48K

Bitcoin's (BTC) price is recovering and is trading now at $48,020.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.14 trillion, decreasing 1.29% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $86.64 billion, which makes a 13.02% decrease from yesterday.

As of Sunday PM (GMT+3) September 19th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $48,020 Ethereum (ETH) $3,422 Cardano (ADA) $2.37 Binance Coin (BNB) $409.77 Tether (USDT) $0.99 Ripple (XRP) $1.08 Solana (SOL) $162.66 Polkadot (DOT) $34.03 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.24 USD Coin (USDC) $0.99

