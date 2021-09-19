  1. Home
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trades At $48K

Areej Salem

Areej Salem

Published September 19th, 2021 - 06:05 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trades At $48K
Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $86.64 billion, which makes a 13.02% decrease from yesterday. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.14 trillion, decreasing 1.29% over the last day.

Bitcoin's (BTC) price is recovering and is trading now at $48,020.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.14 trillion, decreasing 1.29% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $86.64 billion, which makes a 13.02% decrease from yesterday.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Crypto

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Sunday PM (GMT+3) September 19th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $48,020
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,422
  3. Cardano (ADA) $2.37
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $409.77
  5. Tether (USDT) $0.99
  6. Ripple (XRP) $1.08
  7. Solana (SOL) $162.66
  8. Polkadot (DOT) $34.03
  9. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.24
  10. USD Coin (USDC) $0.99

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

