Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trades At $48K

Bitcoin's (BTC) price is recovering and is trading now at $48,020.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.14 trillion, decreasing 1.29% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $86.64 billion, which makes a 13.02% decrease from yesterday.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
Source: Coinmarketcap
As of Sunday PM (GMT+3) September 19th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $48,020
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,422
- Cardano (ADA) $2.37
- Binance Coin (BNB) $409.77
- Tether (USDT) $0.99
- Ripple (XRP) $1.08
- Solana (SOL) $162.66
- Polkadot (DOT) $34.03
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.24
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.99
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
