Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trades Around $42K

Highlights
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.86 trillion, decreasing 2.64% over the last day.
Bitcoin's (BTC) price is trading down 1.38% at $42,149.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.86 trillion, decreasing 2.64% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $94.58 billion, which makes a 29.40% decrease from yesterday.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
Source: Coinmarketcap
As of Sunday PM (GMT+3) September 26th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $42,149
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,846
- Cardano (ADA) $2.25
- Tether (USDT) $1
- Binance Coin (BNB) $341.92
- Ripple (XRP) $0.92
- Solana (SOL) $131.27
- USD Coin (USDC) $1
- Polkadot (DOT) $28.87
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.20
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)