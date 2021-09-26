Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trades Around $42K

  1. Home
Areej Salem

Published September 26th, 2021 - 06:28 GMT
Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $94.58 billion, which makes a 29.40% decrease from yesterday. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.86 trillion, decreasing 2.64% over the last day.

Bitcoin's (BTC) price is trading down 1.38% at $42,149.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.86 trillion, decreasing 2.64% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $94.58 billion, which makes a 29.40% decrease from yesterday.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Bitcoin

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Sunday PM (GMT+3) September 26th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $42,149
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,846
  3. Cardano (ADA) $2.25
  4. Tether (USDT) $1
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $341.92
  6. Ripple (XRP) $0.92
  7. Solana (SOL) $131.27
  8. USD Coin (USDC) $1
  9. Polkadot (DOT) $28.87
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.20

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

