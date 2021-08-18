Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trades Around $45,000

Today, prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies are traded in red with Bitcoin trading below the $46,000 key level, declining almost 2% at the time of writing.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.92 trillion, plunging 3.56% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $125.87 billion, which makes a 3.86% increase from yesterday.
Bitcoin Price
Although the world's biggest and first-ever cryptocurrency, bitcoin, has soared 54% year-to-date, BTC is trading 2 percent lower at $45,146.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.27%, 0.70% higher over the last day.
Crypto Prices
As of Tuesday 12 pm (GMT+3) August 18, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $45,146
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,032
- Binance Coin (BNB) $396
- Cardano (ADA) $2
- Tether (USDT) $1
- Ripple (XRP) $1.11
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.29
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Polkadot (DOT) $23.73
- Solana (SOL) $68.30
Top Trending, Gainers & Losers
