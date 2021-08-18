Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trades Around $45,000

  1. Home
Areej Salem

Published August 18th, 2021 - 10:00 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.27%, an increase of 0.70% over the day. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.92 trillion, plunging 3.56% over the last day

Today, prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies are traded in red with Bitcoin trading below the $46,000 key level, declining almost 2% at the time of writing.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.92 trillion, plunging 3.56% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $125.87 billion, which makes a 3.86% increase from yesterday.

Bitcoin Price

Although the world's biggest and first-ever cryptocurrency, bitcoin, has soared 54% year-to-date, BTC is trading 2 percent lower at $45,146.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.27%, 0.70% higher over the last day.

Crypto Prices

As of Tuesday 12 pm (GMT+3) August 18, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $45,146
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,032
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $396
  4. Cardano (ADA) $2
  5. Tether (USDT) $1
  6. Ripple (XRP) $1.11
  7. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.29
  8. USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
  9. Polkadot (DOT) $23.73
  10. Solana (SOL) $68.30

 Top Trending, Gainers & Losers

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

