Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trades Around $45,000

Today, prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies are traded in red with Bitcoin trading below the $46,000 key level, declining almost 2% at the time of writing.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.92 trillion, plunging 3.56% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $125.87 billion, which makes a 3.86% increase from yesterday.

Bitcoin Price

Although the world's biggest and first-ever cryptocurrency, bitcoin, has soared 54% year-to-date, BTC is trading 2 percent lower at $45,146.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.27%, 0.70% higher over the last day.

Crypto Prices

As of Tuesday 12 pm (GMT+3) August 18, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies: