  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trades Below $45,000

Rim ElChami

Published August 19th, 2021 - 08:00 GMT
Although the world's biggest and first-ever cryptocurrency, bitcoin, has soared 54% year-to-date, BTC is trading 1.77% percent lower at $44,366. (Shutterstock)

Today, green dominated the cryptocurrencies' chart except for 4 major ones. One of these 4 is Bitcoin which was trading below $45,000, declining 1.77% at the time of writing.

Bitcoin Price

Although the world's biggest and first-ever cryptocurrency, bitcoin, has soared 54% year-to-date, BTC is trading 1.77% percent lower at $44,366.

Crypto Prices

As of Wednesday 10:30 am (GMT+3) August 19, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $44,366
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,988
  3. Cardano (ADA) $2.11
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $396
  5. Tether (USDT) $1
  6. Ripple (XRP) $1.12
  7. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2997
  8. USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
  9. Polkadot (DOT) $24
  10. Solana (SOL) $71.20

Top 10 Cryptocurrencies

Source: Coinmarketcap

To get the real-time price updates check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

