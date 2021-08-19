Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trades Below $45,000

Today, green dominated the cryptocurrencies' chart except for 4 major ones. One of these 4 is Bitcoin which was trading below $45,000, declining 1.77% at the time of writing.
Bitcoin Price
Although the world's biggest and first-ever cryptocurrency, bitcoin, has soared 54% year-to-date, BTC is trading 1.77% percent lower at $44,366.
Crypto Prices
As of Wednesday 10:30 am (GMT+3) August 19, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $44,366
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,988
- Cardano (ADA) $2.11
- Binance Coin (BNB) $396
- Tether (USDT) $1
- Ripple (XRP) $1.12
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2997
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Polkadot (DOT) $24
- Solana (SOL) $71.20
Top 10 Cryptocurrencies
Source: Coinmarketcap
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
