Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trades Below $45,000

Today, green dominated the cryptocurrencies' chart except for 4 major ones. One of these 4 is Bitcoin which was trading below $45,000, declining 1.77% at the time of writing.

Bitcoin Price

Although the world's biggest and first-ever cryptocurrency, bitcoin, has soared 54% year-to-date, BTC is trading 1.77% percent lower at $44,366.

Crypto Prices

As of Wednesday 10:30 am (GMT+3) August 19, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $44,366 Ethereum (ETH) $2,988 Cardano (ADA) $2.11 Binance Coin (BNB) $396 Tether (USDT) $1 Ripple (XRP) $1.12 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2997 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Polkadot (DOT) $24 Solana (SOL) $71.20

Top 10 Cryptocurrencies



Source: Coinmarketcap

