Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trades Steady at $59K

Despite the fact that crypto prices today are trading in the green territory, bitcoin price is below the key level of $60K, dumping almost 7 percent of its weekly gains.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.16%, decreasing 0.41% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.61 trillion, increasing 1.16% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $126.60 billion, which makes a 11.11% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Thursday 9AM (GMT+3) November 18th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $59,793 Ethereum (ETH) $4,255 Binance Coin (BNB) $573.79 Tether (USDT) $1 Solana (SOL) $212.65 Cardano (ADA) $1.86 Ripple (XRP) $1.11 Polkadot (DOT) $41.26 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2345

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.