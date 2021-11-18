Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trades Steady at $59K

Despite the fact that crypto prices today are trading in the green territory, bitcoin price is below the key level of $60K, dumping almost 7 percent of its weekly gains.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.16%, decreasing 0.41% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.61 trillion, increasing 1.16% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $126.60 billion, which makes a 11.11% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
Source: Coinmarketcap
As of Thursday 9AM (GMT+3) November 18th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $59,793
- Ethereum (ETH) $4,255
- Binance Coin (BNB) $573.79
- Tether (USDT) $1
- Solana (SOL) $212.65
- Cardano (ADA) $1.86
- Ripple (XRP) $1.11
- Polkadot (DOT) $41.26
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2345
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
