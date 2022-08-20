Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trading at $21K

The crypto market today is still struggling with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $21,315 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.89%, an increase of 0.17% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.02 trillion, decreasing 1.12% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $76.60 billion, which makes a 12.24% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Saturday, 20 August 7:08PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $21,315 Ethereum (ETH) $1,634 Tether (USDT) $1.00 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $286 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 XRP (XRP) $0.3414 Cardano (ADA) $0.4548 Solana (SOL) $36 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06957

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.