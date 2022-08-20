Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trading at $21K

The crypto market today is still struggling with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $21,315 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.89%, an increase of 0.17% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.02 trillion, decreasing 1.12% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $76.60 billion, which makes a 12.24% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Saturday, 20 August 7:08PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $21,315
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,634
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $286
- Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
- XRP (XRP) $0.3414
- Cardano (ADA) $0.4548
- Solana (SOL) $36
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06957
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
