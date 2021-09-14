Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin's Consolidation at $45K Continues

Bitcoin (BTC) buyers failed at the attempt to hold support above $46K key level as sellers' pullback stabilized the price at $45,000.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $$2.06 trillion, increasing 0.98% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $134.93 billion, which makes a 18% increase from yesterday.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Saturday PM (GMT+3) September 10th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $45,244 Ethereum (ETH) $3,289 Cardano (ADA) $2.39 Binance Coin (BNB) $400.29 Tether (USDT) $1 Solana (SOL) $167.33 Ripple (XRP) $1.07 Polkadot (DOT) up to 8th place trading at $35.65 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.23 USD Coin (USDC) $1

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.