  Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin's Consolidation at $45K Continues

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin's Consolidation at $45K Continues

Areej Salem

Published September 14th, 2021 - 05:38 GMT
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $$2.06 trillion, increasing 0.98% over the last day. (Shutterstock)
global crypto 24h volume is at $134.93 billion, which makes a 18% increase from yesterday.

Bitcoin (BTC) buyers failed at the attempt to hold support above $46K key level as sellers' pullback stabilized the price at $45,000.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $$2.06 trillion, increasing 0.98% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at  $134.93 billion, which makes a 18% increase from yesterday.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Saturday PM (GMT+3) September 10th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $45,244
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,289
  3. Cardano (ADA) $2.39
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $400.29
  5. Tether (USDT) $1
  6. Solana (SOL) $167.33
  7. Ripple (XRP) $1.07
  8. Polkadot (DOT) up to 8th place trading at $35.65
  9. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.23
  10. USD Coin (USDC) $1

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

