Crypto Prices Today: BNB Breaks Above $660

Published November 7th, 2021 - 05:40 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: BNB Breaks Above $660
Binance Coin BNB. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Bitcoin (BTC) recovered 0.81% to $62,053 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.52%, a decrease of 0.06% over the day.

The crypto prices today are in the green with Binance's BNB continuing to outperform as the bulls push the price higher trading $664 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin (BTC) recovered 0.81% to $62,053 at the time of writing. Bitcoin's dominance is currently 42.52%, a decrease of 0.06% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.75 trillion, increasing 0.93% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $95.81 billion, which makes a 14.65% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

BNB

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Saturday 6 PM (GMT+3) November 6th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $62,053
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $4,557
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $660.54
  4. Solana (SOL) $257,38
  5. Tether (USDT) $1
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.99
  7. Ripple (XRP) $1.17
  8. Polkadot (DOT) $51.78
  9. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.26
  10. USD Coin (USDC)  $1

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

