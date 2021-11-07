Crypto Prices Today: BNB Breaks Above $660

The crypto prices today are in the green with Binance's BNB continuing to outperform as the bulls push the price higher trading $664 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin (BTC) recovered 0.81% to $62,053 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.52%, a decrease of 0.06% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.75 trillion, increasing 0.93% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $95.81 billion, which makes a 14.65% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
Source: Coinmarketcap
As of Saturday 6 PM (GMT+3) November 6th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $62,053
- Ethereum (ETH) $4,557
- Binance Coin (BNB) $660.54
- Solana (SOL) $257,38
- Tether (USDT) $1
- Cardano (ADA) $1.99
- Ripple (XRP) $1.17
- Polkadot (DOT) $51.78
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.26
- USD Coin (USDC) $1
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)