Crypto Prices Today: BNB Breaks Above $660

The crypto prices today are in the green with Binance's BNB continuing to outperform as the bulls push the price higher trading $664 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin (BTC) recovered 0.81% to $62,053 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.52%, a decrease of 0.06% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.75 trillion, increasing 0.93% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $95.81 billion, which makes a 14.65% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Saturday 6 PM (GMT+3) November 6th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $62,053 Ethereum (ETH) $4,557 Binance Coin (BNB) $660.54 Solana (SOL) $257,38 Tether (USDT) $1 Cardano (ADA) $1.99 Ripple (XRP) $1.17 Polkadot (DOT) $51.78 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.26 USD Coin (USDC) $1

