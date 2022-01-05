Crypto Prices Today: BTC Trades Steady at $46K

  1. Home
Published January 5th, 2022 - 09:04 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently $39.37%, a decrease of 0.19% over the day. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
As of Wednesday 12PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

 Today, the crypto markets are trading steady with BTC is hovering around $46k at the time of the writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently $39.37%, a decrease of 0.19% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.24 trillion, decreasing 0.99% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $89.49 billion, which makes a 17.29% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Wednesday 12PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
 

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $46,693

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,826
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $513.40
  4. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  5. Solana (SOL) $169.93
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.35
  7. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  8. Ripple (XRP) $0.8317
  9. Terra (LUNA) $85.89
  10. Polkadot (DOT) $29.88

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
 

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

