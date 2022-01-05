Crypto Prices Today: BTC Trades Steady at $46K

Today, the crypto markets are trading steady with BTC is hovering around $46k at the time of the writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently $39.37%, a decrease of 0.19% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.24 trillion, decreasing 0.99% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $89.49 billion, which makes a 17.29% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Wednesday 12PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin (BTC) $46,693 Ethereum (ETH) $3,826 Binance Coin (BNB) $513.40 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Solana (SOL) $169.93 Cardano (ADA) $1.35 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Ripple (XRP) $0.8317 Terra (LUNA) $85.89 Polkadot (DOT) $29.88

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:



Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.