Crypto Prices Today: BTC Trades Steady at $46K

As of Wednesday 12PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Today, the crypto markets are trading steady with BTC is hovering around $46k at the time of the writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently $39.37%, a decrease of 0.19% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.24 trillion, decreasing 0.99% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $89.49 billion, which makes a 17.29% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
Bitcoin (BTC) $46,693
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,826
- Binance Coin (BNB) $513.40
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Solana (SOL) $169.93
- Cardano (ADA) $1.35
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Ripple (XRP) $0.8317
- Terra (LUNA) $85.89
- Polkadot (DOT) $29.88
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
