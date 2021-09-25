Crypto Prices Today: Cardano Price Soars 6 Percent

Highlights
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.89 trillion, decreasing 0.23% over the last day.
Bitcoin's (BTC) price is trading up 0.11% at $42,411, while Cardano's ADA coin jumped to third place soaring 6%.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
Source: Coinmarketcap
As of Saturday PM (GMT+3) September 25th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $42,411
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,870
- Cardano (ADA) $2.37
- Tether (USDT) $1
- Binance Coin (BNB) $347.99
- Ripple (XRP) $0.93
- Solana (SOL) $137.26
- USD Coin (USDC) $1
- Polkadot (DOT) $30.04
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.20
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
