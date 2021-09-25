Crypto Prices Today: Cardano Price Soars 6 Percent

Bitcoin's (BTC) price is trading up 0.11% at $42,411, while Cardano's ADA coin jumped to third place soaring 6%.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.89 trillion, decreasing 0.23% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $101.48 billion, which makes a 22.54% decrease from yesterday.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Saturday PM (GMT+3) September 25th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $42,411 Ethereum (ETH) $2,870 Cardano (ADA) $2.37 Tether (USDT) $1 Binance Coin (BNB) $347.99 Ripple (XRP) $0.93 Solana (SOL) $137.26 USD Coin (USDC) $1 Polkadot (DOT) $30.04 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.20

