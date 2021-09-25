Crypto Prices Today: Cardano Price Soars 6 Percent

  1. Home
Areej Salem

Published September 25th, 2021 - 03:05 GMT
Cardano's ADA coin jumped to third place soaring 6%. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.89 trillion, decreasing 0.23% over the last day.

Bitcoin's (BTC) price is trading up 0.11% at $42,411, while Cardano's ADA coin jumped to third place soaring 6%.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.89 trillion, decreasing 0.23% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $101.48 billion, which makes a 22.54% decrease from yesterday.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

crypto

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Saturday PM (GMT+3) September 25th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $42,411
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,870
  3. Cardano (ADA) $2.37
  4. Tether (USDT) $1
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $347.99
  6. Ripple (XRP) $0.93
  7. Solana (SOL) $137.26
  8. USD Coin (USDC) $1
  9. Polkadot (DOT) $30.04
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.20

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

