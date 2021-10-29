Crypto Prices Today: DOGE Flips Back Shiba Inu As Top 9

The crypto prices today are trading mixed with DOGE surging almost %18 percent and Bitcoin (BTC) bouncing back to $60,851 at the time of writing after dipping to $58,995 yesterday. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.08%, an increase of 0.61% over the day.

Dogecoin is back to the top 10 list and now is in 9th place after getting knocked by Shiba Inu (AKA Shiba Token), who's now retreated to the 10th. While the stablecoin USDC is out to the 11th place.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.61 trillion, increasing 0.85% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $150.9 billion, which makes an 15.20% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Friday 12PM (GMT+3) October 29th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $60,851 Ethereum (ETH) $4,330 Binance Coin (BNB) $496.97 Tether (USDT) $1 Cardano (ADA) $1.99 Solana (SOL) $198 Ripple (XRP) $1.06 Polkadot (DOT) $42.75 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2931 SHIBA INU (SHIB) $0.00006999

