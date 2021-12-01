Crypto Prices Today: Green Dominates, Bitcoin Trading at $57K Levels

It seems it's Christmas already in the crypto sphere with green dominating the crypto market while the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $57,246.20 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.66%, decreasing 0.85% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.66 trillion, increasing 3.22% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $129.61 billion, which makes a 15.44% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Wednesday 9:29AM (GMT+3) December 1st, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $57,246.20
- Ethereum (ETH) $4,757.93
- Binance Coin (BNB) $633.99
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Solana (SOL) $220.23
- Cardano (ADA) $1.60
- Ripple (XRP) $1.01
- USD Coin (USDC) $1
- Polkadot (DOT) $37.98
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2159
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
