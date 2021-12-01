Crypto Prices Today: Green Dominates, Bitcoin Trading at $57K Levels

  1. Home
Published December 1st, 2021 - 07:22 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.66%, decreasing 0.85% over the day. (Shutterstock)

It seems it's Christmas already in the crypto sphere with green dominating the crypto market while the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin,  trading at $57,246.20 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.66%, decreasing 0.85% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.66 trillion, increasing 3.22% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $129.61 billion, which makes a 15.44% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of  Wednesday 9:29AM (GMT+3) December 1st, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $57,246.20
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $4,757.93
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $633.99
  4. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  5. Solana (SOL) $220.23
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.60
  7. Ripple (XRP) $1.01
  8. USD Coin (USDC)  $1
  9. Polkadot (DOT) $37.98
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2159

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

