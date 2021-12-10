Crypto Prices Today: Red Dominates, Bitcoin Remains at $49K Levels

Another sad day for the crypto market with world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $49,555.88 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.57%, increasing 0.61% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.31 trillion, decreasing 0.23% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $107.17 billion, which makes a 8.81% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday 04:43 PM (GMT+3) December 10th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $49,555.88 Ethereum (ETH) $4,178.86 Binance Coin (BNB) $593.76 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Solana (SOL) $181.99 Cardano (ADA) $1.32 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Ripple (XRP) $0.8594 Polkadot (DOT) $27.99 Terra (LUNA) $69.89

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.