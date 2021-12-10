Crypto Prices Today: Red Dominates, Bitcoin Remains at $49K Levels

Another sad day for the crypto market with world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $49,555.88 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.57%, increasing 0.61% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.31 trillion, decreasing 0.23% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $107.17 billion, which makes a 8.81% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Friday 04:43 PM (GMT+3) December 10th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $49,555.88
- Ethereum (ETH) $4,178.86
- Binance Coin (BNB) $593.76
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Solana (SOL) $181.99
- Cardano (ADA) $1.32
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Ripple (XRP) $0.8594
- Polkadot (DOT) $27.99
- Terra (LUNA) $69.89
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
