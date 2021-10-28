Crypto Prices Today: Red Dominates the Crypto Chart, Shiba Inu Hits Record High

Red dominated the cryptocurrency chart today with Bitcoin (BTC) trading at $58,995.48 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.53%, an increase of 0.27% over the day. However, the big surprise today was the appearance of Shiba Inu (AKA Shiba Token) among the top 10 cryptocurrencies today, dropping off its rival, Dogecoin, from the list.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.49 trillion, decreasing 4.52% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $187.10 billion, which makes an 58.91% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Thursday 8:23AM (GMT+3) October 28th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $58,995.48 Ethereum (ETH) $4,006.18 Binance Coin (BNB) $456.92 Tether (USDT) $1 Cardano (ADA) $1.93 Solana (SOL) $189.09 Ripple (XRP) $1.01 SHIBA INU (SHIB) $0.00007511 Polkadot (DOT) $41.13 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9998

