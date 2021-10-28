Crypto Prices Today: Red Dominates the Crypto Chart, Shiba Inu Hits Record High

Red dominated the cryptocurrency chart today with Bitcoin (BTC) trading at $58,995.48 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.53%, an increase of 0.27% over the day. However, the big surprise today was the appearance of Shiba Inu (AKA Shiba Token) among the top 10 cryptocurrencies today, dropping off its rival, Dogecoin, from the list.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.49 trillion, decreasing 4.52% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $187.10 billion, which makes an 58.91% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
Source: Coinmarketcap
As of Thursday 8:23AM (GMT+3) October 28th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $58,995.48
- Ethereum (ETH) $4,006.18
- Binance Coin (BNB) $456.92
- Tether (USDT) $1
- Cardano (ADA) $1.93
- Solana (SOL) $189.09
- Ripple (XRP) $1.01
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) $0.00007511
- Polkadot (DOT) $41.13
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9998
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)