Crypto Prices Today: Red Dominating the Market, Bitcoin Trading at $48K

Just when every crypto enthusiast started getting their hopes up when Bitcoin crossed the $50,000 mark two days ago, the crypto market started going down again. Today, the top crypto currencies were trading in the red with world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, trading at $48,153 at time of writing.
Crypto Prices
As of Sunday 11 am (GMT+3) August 25, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $48,153
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,184
- Cardano (ADA) $2.75
- Binance Coin (BNB) $487.79
- Tether (USDT) $1
- Ripple (XRP) $1.16
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2922
- USD Coin (USDC) $1
- Polkadot (DOT) $25.97
- Solana (SOL) $71.32
Top 10 Cryptocurrencies
Source: Coinmarketcap
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it, should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment
