Crypto Prices Today: Red Dominating the Market, Bitcoin Trading at $48K

Just when every crypto enthusiast started getting their hopes up when Bitcoin crossed the $50,000 mark two days ago, the crypto market started going down again. Today, the top crypto currencies were trading in the red with world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, trading at $48,153 at time of writing.

Crypto Prices

As of Sunday 11 am (GMT+3) August 25, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $48,153 Ethereum (ETH) $3,184 Cardano (ADA) $2.75 Binance Coin (BNB) $487.79 Tether (USDT) $1 Ripple (XRP) $1.16 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2922 USD Coin (USDC) $1 Polkadot (DOT) $25.97 Solana (SOL) $71.32

Top 10 Cryptocurrencies

Source: Coinmarketcap

To get the real-time price updates check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it, should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment