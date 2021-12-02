Crypto Prices Today: Red Takes Over, Bitcoin Struggles to Remain at $57K Levels

  1. Home
Published December 2nd, 2021 - 08:26 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.13%, increasing 0.31% over the day. (Shutterstock)

Did Grinch paid a visit to the crypto market or what?! Red is all over the crypto market with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin,  trading at $57,134.09 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.13%, increasing 0.31% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.61 trillion, decreasing 1.97% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $123.81 billion, which makes a 5.26% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

crypto prices bitcoin
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of  Thursday 10:31AM (GMT+3) December 2st, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $57,134.09
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $4,592.36
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $627.07
  4. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  5. Solana (SOL) $227.04
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.55
  7. Ripple (XRP) $0.9778
  8. USD Coin (USDC)  $1
  9. Polkadot (DOT) $36.01
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2068

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

