Crypto Prices Today: Red Takes Over, Bitcoin Struggles to Remain at $57K Levels

Did Grinch paid a visit to the crypto market or what?! Red is all over the crypto market with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $57,134.09 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.13%, increasing 0.31% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.61 trillion, decreasing 1.97% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $123.81 billion, which makes a 5.26% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Thursday 10:31AM (GMT+3) December 2st, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $57,134.09
- Ethereum (ETH) $4,592.36
- Binance Coin (BNB) $627.07
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Solana (SOL) $227.04
- Cardano (ADA) $1.55
- Ripple (XRP) $0.9778
- USD Coin (USDC) $1
- Polkadot (DOT) $36.01
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2068
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)