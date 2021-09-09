  1. Home
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Solana Leads Rally, Flips XRP

Areej Salem

Published September 9th, 2021 - 10:56 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Solana Flips Ripple's XRP
Solana rose to become the 6th cryptocurrency by market cap surpassing Ripple's XRP. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Most altcoins are trading in the green.

Solana (SOL) price has wowed everyone exploding almost 28.16%, breaking over the $200 crucial barrier, and setting new all-time highs. Solana rose to become the 6th cryptocurrency by market cap surpassing Ripple's XRP. Most altcoins are trading in the green.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $$2.12 trillion, increasing 3.44% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $163 billion, which makes a 32.85% decrease from yesterday.

Solana, Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Bitcoin price seems to stabilize around $46k. While its dominance went down 1.59% to 41.01%.

Solana and crypto

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Thursday 2PM (GMT+3) September 9th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $46,276
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,484
  3. Cardano (ADA) $2.60
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $416.53
  5. Tether (USDT) $1
  6. Solana (SOL) $208.58
  7. Ripple (XRP) $1.12
  8. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.25
  9. USD Coin (USDC) $1
  10. Polkadot (DOT) $29.15

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

