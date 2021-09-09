Crypto Prices Today: Solana Leads Rally, Flips XRP

Solana (SOL) price has wowed everyone exploding almost 28.16%, breaking over the $200 crucial barrier, and setting new all-time highs. Solana rose to become the 6th cryptocurrency by market cap surpassing Ripple's XRP. Most altcoins are trading in the green.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $$2.12 trillion, increasing 3.44% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $163 billion, which makes a 32.85% decrease from yesterday.

Solana, Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Bitcoin price seems to stabilize around $46k. While its dominance went down 1.59% to 41.01%.

As of Thursday 2PM (GMT+3) September 9th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $46,276 Ethereum (ETH) $3,484 Cardano (ADA) $2.60 Binance Coin (BNB) $416.53 Tether (USDT) $1 Solana (SOL) $208.58 Ripple (XRP) $1.12 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.25 USD Coin (USDC) $1 Polkadot (DOT) $29.15

