Hawaii wildfires cause over $1.3B in damages

ALBAWABA - The losses from the destructive wildfires on the island of Maui, one of the American Hawaiian islands, which claimed dozens of lives and displaced thousands, have amounted to at least $1.3 billion in damages to approximately 3,088 homes, according to an initial estimate by "CoreLogic."

"CoreLogic," a research company specializing in property data evaluation, found that the vast majority of property damage occurred in Lahaina, a tourist and economic center with a population of at least nine thousand.

The company expects that rebuilding more than 2,808 homes will cost less than $1.1 billion. The damages caused by the Puʻu ʻŌhau fire are estimated at around $147 million, and the losses in the Pukalani district are estimated at approximately $4.2 million, as projected by "CoreLogic."

(AFP)

Wildfires ignited across Maui Island in Hawaii, resulting in the deaths of at least 80 people, with officials anticipating an increase in the death toll. They say that full recovery could take years.

The catastrophic blaze also destroyed an untold number of administrative buildings and commercial headquarters on the island, not included in "CoreLogic's" estimates. According to the updated damage assessment from the Pacific Disaster Center and the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Saturday, Maui County incurred $5.52 billion in capital losses. This is the estimated cost of reconstruction after the damage caused by the Lahaina wildfires.

However, the full extent of the damage remains unknown, and "CoreLogic" confirmed that it will take "some time" to determine that.