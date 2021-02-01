DHL Express MENA Recognized as Top Employer 2021

DHL Express Mena has been recognised as Top Employer 2021 in the region by the Top Employer Institute.

This is a testament to the company’s ongoing commitment in achieving excellence in employee conditions and thereby contributing to enriching the world of work through commendable HR policies and people practices, the company said.

DHL Express Mena topped the winners list following certification in four regional countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt and Morocco. DHL Express Global followed suit by bagging the Top Employer Global 2021 award.

“We are very proud to be certified as Top Employer in the region for yet another year which is a true reflection of our working culture at DHL, locally, regionally and across the globe”, commented Henry Fares, VP HR DHL Express Mena.

“Receiving such recognition from the Top Employer Institute year on year, stands testament to the commitment of our organisation in consistently prioritizing the well-being of its employees by establishing a positive working environment across our extensive network, which cultivates a culture of one team and inspires our people to develop and thrive. We will continue to work hard to ensure we consistently build resiliency and agility to better ourselves as a company for the benefit of our people and customers.”

For over 25 years, the Top Employers Institute has been assessing HR best practices around the world and recognising the world’s leading employers for their efforts in providing employees with the best working conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development.

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink said: “Despite the challenging year we have experienced (which has certainly made an impact on organisations around the globe), DHL Express has continued to demonstrate the power of putting their people first in the workplace. We are proud to share this year’s announcement and congratulate the organisations who have been certified in their respective countries through the Top Employers Institute programme.”

The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers 6 HR domains consisting of 20 topics such as People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being and Diversity & Inclusion and more.

The programme has certified and recognised more than 1,600 Top Employers in 120 countries/regions across five continents.