Dubai Launches New Platform to Facilitate Starting Businesses

Dubai has launched a new digital platform to help entrepreneurs with a "comprehensive solution" to start a business in the emirate.

Talking to Twitter, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the launch of invest.dubai.ae on Tuesday.

Under this digital platform, around 2,000 commercial activities have been unified by linking various local and federal entities as well as banks to complete all transactions and start a business.

The new platform was approved during the Dubai Executive Council meeting.

“The digital platform for 2,000 commercial activities unifies operations, completes all transactions and links various local and federal entities to start a business in Dubai. 20 entities, four months and 80,000 hours of work. Thank you, my work team,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a tweet.

The digital platforms helps and guides entrepreneurs to establish a business either in a free zone and mainland Dubai in diverse sectors, including technology, advanced manufacturing, finance, agriculture and food, entertainment and media, Islamic economy, energy, healthcare, professional services, electronics and maritime.

The unified digital platform also provides information about visa and residency, funding opportunities as well as shares stories of some successful entrepreneurs.

It also provides details about different types of visas such as those secured by investing in a company; visa by investing in residential property; long-term residence and retirement visa.

The digital platform also provides information about different licences, business sectors, facilities and amenities of 19 free zones across the emirate for entrepreneurs who are interested in setting up businesses there.