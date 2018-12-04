Dubai's Dewa Cancels New Connection Charges

Now, connections of up to 150kW are done in just one step within seven days. (Shutterstock)

In a move that boosts Dubai's economy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has waived new connection charges for connections of up to 150kW for commercial and industrial customers, for the next 2 years.

"We have ambitious initiatives and sustainable development projects that support the vision of our wise leadership and the objectives of the UAE Centennial 2071, which outlines a roadmap for long-term government work and the path for a brighter future for generations to come. The strategy aims to make the UAE the best country in the world," said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

"Now, connections of up to 150kW are done in just one step within seven days. Our joint efforts have contributed to DEWA's global achievements. The UAE, represented by DEWA, has maintained its first global ranking, for the second consecutive year, with scores of 100 per cent in all Getting Electricity indicators in the World Bank's Doing Business 2019 report. The report measures the ease of doing business in 190 economies around the world," added Al Tayer.