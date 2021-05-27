Egypt Eyes $9 Billion In Tourism Revenues In 2021

With visitors numbers having risen to about 500,000 a month, Egypt is hoping for a total of more than 6 million tourists this year.

El Anany added that tourism revenue dropped to about $4 billion in 2020 from $13 billion the year before on the back of the pandemic.

Earlier in May, the minister announced that Egypt’s tourism sector is expected to see recovery by mid-2022.

El Anani further noted that this recovery will be achieved in case the coronavirus vaccines proved effective and were distributed at a suitable pace in the countries from which tourists come from.

Currently, Egypt is working on implementing tourism projects worth $15 billion.

In April, Deputy Tourism Minister Ghada Shalaby said that Egypt expects to see tourism revenues between $6 billion to $7 billion in 2021 with tourist arrivals recovering to 60% of 2019 levels.

On April 25th, Spokesman of the Egyptian Presidency Bassam Rady announced that both Egypt and Russia have agreed to resume all flights between the two countries.

As many as 1 million Russian tourists could visit Egypt in 2021.