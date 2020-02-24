  1. Home
Egypt to Launch Gold Exploration Tender in March

Published February 24th, 2020 - 11:02 GMT
Egypt to Launch Gold Exploration Tender in March
Egypt in January issued new regulations that appeared to eliminate the need for mining companies to form joint ventures with the government and to limit state royalties to a maximum 20 percent. (Shutterstock)
The country’s Eastern desert is believed to be highly mineral-rich as it forms part of an area known as the Arabian-Nubian shield.

Egypt plans to launch an exploration round for gold in its Eastern Desert in the first half of March, an official at the mineral resources authority said on Sunday.

Investors will be bidding on blocks which will be awarded to them within four months of the bid round being launched, the official told Reuters.

The country’s Eastern desert is believed to be highly mineral-rich as it forms part of an area known as the Arabian-Nubian shield.

Egypt in January issued new regulations that appeared to eliminate the need for mining companies to form joint ventures with the government and to limit state royalties to a maximum of 20 percent.

