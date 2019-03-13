Electric Aircrafts to Start Roaming UAE's Sky in October 2019

The aircraft, including the batteries and engines, is entirely assembled in the UAE by Emirati hands. (Shutterstock)

Anyone living in the UAE can lease and fly an electric aircraft from October 2019 – after receiving training as per the Academy of Technical Training, ATT, standards.

“Receiving a licence to fly the electric-driven aircraft is open to individuals as young as 14 years. The licence is issued after they pass a flight training period at the Flight Club in Ghantoot”, said UAE news agency.

According to Lahej Saif Al Falasi, Chairman of the ATT, an electric aircraft with a Slovenian made airframe will be used in both training and flying operations.

Read More

300 Charging Stations Required in Doha for Electric, Hybrid Cars

An Analysis on the 'Trinity' of Electricity Generation

"The aircraft, including the batteries and engines, is entirely assembled in the UAE by Emirati hands," says Al Falasi.

The eco-friendly aircraft goes by the name Alpha Electro and is the first of its kind in the Middle East.

The AED400,000 Alpha Electro aircraft can fly over 13,000 feet for 90 minutes, using two lithium batteries. One of the batteries is equipped to provide additional power for 30 minutes in case of emergency. The aircraft can reach a cruising speed of 180 km/h.

The aircraft employs a regenerative braking technique, which allows for smooth take-off and landings, especially in short fields.

Al Falasi predicts that Alpha Electro will create a game-changing impact in the aviation industry, noting that the aircraft is already licensed internationally after flight tests in the UAE, the United States and Germany. "The aircraft is completely safe, with zero CO2 emissions and minimum noise," says Al Falasi.