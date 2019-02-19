Emirates NBD Ranked No.1 UAE Banking Brand, 76th Worldwide
Emirates NBD delivered a record set of results in 2018, with net profit up 20 per cent year-on-year to Dh10 billion. (Shutterstock)
Dubai-based Emirates NBD on Sunday said it has been positioned as the UAE's most valuable banking brand with a $4.04 billion valuation in The Banker's annual brand valuation league table.
The lender also secured a spot among the top 100 global banking brands and was ranked second in the Middle East and Africa region. Emirates NBD was ranked 76th worldwide on the Brand Finance Banking 500 list.
"Our brand value reflects our robust financial performance as well as our collective efforts and ongoing initiatives in customer service, product development, corporate social responsibility, marketing and others. As we prepare for Expo 2020 Dubai next year, Emirates NBD will remain at the forefront with its initiatives to simplify banking, aiming to deliver a modern technology-driven banking experience with the human touch," said Shayne Nelson, group CEO of Emirates NBD.
Emirates NBD delivered a record set of results in 2018, with net profit up 20 per cent year-on-year to Dh10 billion. The bank achieved another milestone as total assets surpassed Dh500 billion for the first time.
