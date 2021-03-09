Emirates Offers Chance to Restart Travel Plans During Spring Break

Emirates is inviting customers to rediscover “the love of the journey” and plan their well-deserved spring break getaways with a chance to explore and unwind in popular beach and city destinations, or gather with family and friends.

Featured destinations include the Maldives, Seychelles, Amman, Istanbul and Moscow.

Customers can begin planning their spring break holiday by booking special fares from March 8 until March 18, for travel until June 15.

Travellers can also plan their ideal beach or city getaway with Emirates Holidays, starting from AED1,699 ($462) per person.

Emirates remains focused on taking the stress out of travel, and has led the industry in protecting the health of its customers to ensure a feeling of safety and confidence when deciding to fly. Emirates customers travel with the assurance that the latest health and safety measures are in place at every step of the journey. The airline has also recently introduced contactless technology to ease customers through Dubai airport.

Knowing their safety and wellbeing is looked after, customers across all classes can enjoy more than 4,500 channels of entertainment on ice, the airline’s award-winning inflight entertainment system, along with regionally inspired gourmet meals.

Emirates offers customer care initiatives such as flexible booking policies, multi-risk insurance cover, and helping loyal customers retain their miles and tier status.

The airline provides the latest information on its Covid-19 information hub, including entry requirements, travel restrictions and all its initiatives for customer wellbeing.