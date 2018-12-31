Enjoy This Service for Free in UAE on January 1

In Sharjah, parking will be free of cost in select areas. (Shutterstock)

Free parking has been announced in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and parts of Sharjah for January 1.



According to the Department of Transport in Abu Dhabi, parking will be free starting Tuesday, January 1, at 00.01am until Wednesday, January 2, at 07.59am.

The Department of Transport Announces Free Parking during the New Year Holiday. #AbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/XPrTS8WrMi — "DoT" دائرة النقل (@AbuDhabiDoT) December 30, 2018

In Dubai, all paid parking zones will be free across the emirate (except the multi-level parking lots) on January 1, the RTA had announced last week.



In Sharjah, parking will be free of cost in select areas.

Read More

Survey: Dubai Third Most Expensive City for New Year's Eve Celebrations

Our Best Guide for UAE New Year's Eve Fireworks



The Sharjah Municipality's department of public parking said parking spaces won't be free on Al Hosn Street; both sides of the Corniche road; Al Shuwaihean; Qais bin Abi Saas'a street (the bird market) in Jubail; the central market at Al Majaz 1 and around the lake in Al Majaz.



A civic body official advised residents to note the paid parking zones that are not free to use, so as to avoid fines.



The official said the municipality was keen to facilitate residents' parking "at all times and in all places".