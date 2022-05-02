Everything You Need to Know About the Next World Expo

World Expos have been around for more than a century now, and have become a symbol of achievements for countries across the globe. With the last World Expo, held in Dubai, UAE, proving to be a major success in showcasing how advancements can be used for the benefits of humankind, many are intrigued to know what the next World Expo has in store!

The upcoming World Expo will take place in Osaka, Kansai, Japan between 13 April and 13 October 2025 under the theme of “life”.

With the pandemic wrecking havoc worldwide these past two years, Japan’s Expo will shed light on how the world can come together to create a better, more sustainable future for both the humankinds and the planet as a whole.

At the heart of this Expo is Designing Future Society for Our Lives and the urgent need to protect, empower, and connect lives all around the world. What it aims to highlight is that we need to start visualizing a brighter society not only through thoughts, but also through real action.



In addition, the goal of Japan’s Expo closely aligns with that of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, and thus, holds significant potential in how our future might look like.

The venue in which the Expo will be held has also been chosen to closely resemble its theme. Held in Yumeshima, an artificial island in Osaka, the location serves as a way to show the connection between land, sky and sea, and how we look at the same sky.

The concept of “One Sky” symbolizes how there is connection within diversity and how we can use our diversity to unite.



With the venue large enough to hold around 8 billion people, the 2025 World Expo will further complement the mission of World Expos of holding a place where people can be part of creating a better future. In fact, “People's Living Lab” is one of the main concepts of the Expo, in which it aims to give people a platform where they can discuss challenges and solutions even before the Expo starts. This way people joining the Expo will have a more personalized experience and know that they may have contributed to co-creating a better future.

What makes World Expos something worth visiting is how visitors are invited to take part in an engaging journey in which they can learn about different countries and the social, economic, technological and scientific progress it has achieved. By offering its visitors an experience like no other, countries aim to showcase how some of the world’s pressing problems can be solved.

So let us buckle up and keep an eye out for the next World Expo in Japan!