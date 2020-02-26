  1. Home
Expats Put Dubai First in the Middle East as the Best City to Live In

Published February 26th, 2020 - 10:04 GMT
The magazine asked 127,000 expats from 186 cities to rank the best cities in the world to live and work in 2020. (Shutterstock)
Dubai has also ranked fifth globally higher on the list than cities such as Sydney, Amsterdam and Tokyo.

Dubai has been ranked first in the Middle East and fifth globally among the best cities for expats to live and work in 2020.

According to a CEOWORLD Magazine, Dubai has ranked higher on the list than cities such as Sydney, Amsterdam and Tokyo.

The cities were ranked based on local friendliness, cost of living, quality of healthcare, safety, ability to raise a family, and career opportunities.

The magazine asked 127,000 expats from 186 cities to rank the best cities in the world to live and work in 2020.

The survey, conducted by CEOWORLD magazine on Oct 10, 2019, to Jan 2, 2020, was open to all expats over 18 who are currently living away from their home countries.

