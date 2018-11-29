Fly to Dubai for National Day Festivities With This Special 3-Day Sale

The promotion applies to major categories including perfumes, cosmetics, watches, costume jewellery, precious jewellery, handbags, luggage, sunglasses, ladies, men's & children's fashion, confectionery and delicatessen. (Shutterstock)

To celebrate UAE National Day, Dubai Duty Free has announced a special three-day sale on November 30 to December 2, offering a 20 per cent discount on a wide range of merchandise.

The promotion will allow passengers travelling during the upcoming National Day an opportunity to shop and avail of this discount.

The special discount days' promotion will run at Dubai Duty Free outlets in all terminals and concourses in Dubai International and Al Maktoum International airports for all departing, arriving and transiting passengers.

The promotion starts from 00:01 hours of November 30 to 23:59 hours of December 2, 2018. The discount offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions.

The promotion applies to major categories including perfumes, cosmetics, watches, costume jewellery, precious jewellery, handbags, luggage, sunglasses, ladies, men's & children's fashion, confectionery and delicatessen.

Commenting on the upcoming promotion, Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free said: "The UAE National Day is a very special time of the year with people travelling as a result of the long weekend and we think this is a good way of joining in the celebrations and offering great savings."

Customers can also avail of this offer online by pre-ordering or upon collection at the time of payment at Dubai Duty Free shops on the same dates.

The offer excludes certain categories such as gold, electronics, select watch brands, jewelry, select perfumes and fashion brands.