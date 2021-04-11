Global IT Spending Projected to Hit $4.1 Trillion in 2021

The worldwide IT spending is projected to hit $4.1 trillion this year, up 8.4% from 2020, according to the latest forecast by Gartner.

The source of funds for new digital business initiatives will more frequently come from business departments outside IT and charged as a cost of revenue or cost of goods sold (COGS).

According to Gartner, the highest growth will come from devices (14 per cent) and enterprise software (10.8 per cent) as organizations shift their focus to providing a more comfortable, innovative and productive environment for their workforce.

"IT no longer just supports corporate operations as it traditionally has, but is fully participating in business value delivery," remarked John-David Lovelock, distinguished research vice president at Gartner.

"Not only does this shift IT from a back-office role to the front of business, but it also changes the source of funding from an overhead expense that is maintained, monitored and sometimes cut, to the thing that drives revenue," he stated.

According to him, the increased focus on the employee experience and well-being are propelling technology investments forward in areas such as social software and collaboration platforms and human capital management (HCM) software.

Although optimization and cost savings efforts won’t disappear simply because there’s more economic certainty in 2021, the focus for CIOs through the remainder of the year will be completing the digital business plans that are aimed at enhancing, extending and transforming the company’s value proposition, he added.

Lovelock said the IT spending last year took the form of a ‘knee jerk’ reaction to enable a remote workforce in a matter of weeks. "As hybrid work takes hold, CIOs will focus on spending that enables innovation, not just task completion," he added.

Recovery across countries, vertical industries and IT segments still varies significantly, prompting a K-shape economic recovery.

From an industry perspective, banking and securities and insurance spending will closely resemble pre-pandemic levels as early as 2021, while retail and transportation won’t see the same recovery until closer to 2023, said the report.

Regionally, Latin America is expected to recover in 2024, while Greater China has already surpassed 2019 IT spending levels. North America and Western Europe are both expected to recover in late 2021, it added.