Gold Higher on Weaker Dollar: Top 5 Things to Know Today in the Markets

Here are the top five things you need to know in global markets today Monday, January 15. (Shutterstock)

Here are the top five things you need to know in global markets today Monday, January 15.

1. Dollars starts week with more losses against Euro, Yen

The U.S. dollar against its major rivals, remaining on the defensive as investors continued to price in the risk of tighter monetary policies in Japan and Europe.

The , which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, slipped 0.5% to 90.16 after falling as far as 90.12 at one point, its lowest since December 2014.

Against the , the dollar slumped to a four-month low at 110.53, after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and inflation, adding to expectations the BOJ could dial back stimulus earlier than expected.

The climbed 0.7% to a three-year peak of 1.2283, building on a 1.4% rally from last week, when minutes from the European Central Bank’s December meeting suggesting a potential hawkish shift in policy.

2. Gold and other metals higher thanks to weak dollar

Prices of precious and base metals started the week on the front-foot, rising across the board thanks to a potent combination of a softer dollar and continued robust outlook for demand.

Among precious metals, advanced to a , traded at an all-time high, with and also rising.

Meanwhile, jumped by the most in two months and hit a fresh decade-high. , and also surged.

A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated commodities cheaper for buyers in other currencies.

3. Oil prices dip away from 2014 highs

Crude prices from their strongest level since late 2014, as the market weighed rising U.S. drilling activity against ongoing efforts by major producers to cut output to reduce a global glut.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate dipped 0.2% to $64.17 per barrel, while futures shed 0.4% to $69.62 per barrel.

The number of oil drilling rigs climbed by 10 to 752 in the week to Jan. 5, data fromGeneral Electric (NYSE: )'s Baker Hughes energy services unit showed, the first increase to drilling numbers in five weeks.

Analysts and traders have recently warned that U.S. shale oil producers could ramp up production in the coming weeks as they look to take advantage of higher prices, potentially derailing an OPEC-led effort to curb excess supply.

4. Global stocks rally loses momentum

Global stock markets were mixed, as the strong rally to start the year finally showed signs of slowing.

Most major indexes in Asia , but Chinese and stumbled after the government announced new steps on banking oversight in an "arduous" fight on financial risks.

Among notable standouts, Hong Kong's hit its highest intraday level since 2007, before slipping into negative territory in the last hour of trade.

In Europe, the majority of the continent's bourses , following two weeks of gains, with cyclical stocks among the biggest decliners.

Shares in some competitors of British construction firm Carillion (LON: ) rose after the long-struggling company collapsed, with banks refusing to lend it any more money.

Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures rose between 0.3%-and-0.5%, though Wall Street will be closed for the Martin Luther King Day holiday. All three major U.S. stock indexes closed at record highs on Friday, after some of the major financial companies in the U.S. reported strong quarterly results.

5. Bitcoin gains, Ethereum and Ripple push lower

The prices of major cryptocurrencies were mixed, with Bitcoin inching higher, while Ethereum and Ripple pushed lower in .

was up around 2% at $13,765. That pushed its market capitalization up to $232 billion.

, the world’s second largest cryptocurrency by market cap, was down 1% at $1,321. It hit a lifetime-high of $1,423.20 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Ripple's token was trading at $1.806, down around 3% for the day.

2018 has not started well for cryptocurrencies, with last week marking the second week in a row of .