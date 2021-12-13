  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Up to Dh216.50 per Gram

Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Up to Dh216.50 per Gram

Published December 13th, 2021 - 08:07 GMT
Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Up to Dh216.50 per Gram
Spot gold was trading at $1,786.39 per ounce by 12:19 PM UAE time. (Shutterstock)

Gold prices in Dubai today were up this morning with 24K trading at Dh216.50 per gram at the time of writing.

Also ReadShould Precious Metal Investments Be Part of Your Retirement Plan?Should Precious Metal Investments Be Part of Your Retirement Plan?

Spot gold was trading at $1,786.39 per ounce by 12:19 PM UAE time.spot gold prices in Dubai

Gold Prices in Dubai

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh216.50 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = Dh2165.0) while 22K was trading at Dh203.25, 21K at Dh194.00, and 18K at Dh166.25 per gram. Rates were last updated on Monday 13th of December 2021 at 6:01AM GMT.

Gold Rate in Dubai - US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Indian Rupee, and Saudi Riyal

Also ReadShould Precious Metal Investments Be Part of Your Retirement Plan?Celebrating UAE's Golden Jubilee with an NFT Auction

The exchange rates used were as follows:

  • US dollars - 1US dollar (USD) = 3.673 AED / 1 AED = 0.272 US dollars
  • Eurozone euros - 1 euro (EUR) = 4.153 AED / 1 AED = 0.241 euros
  • British pounds - 1 British pound (GBP) = 4.869 / 1 AED = 0.205 British pounds
  • Indian rupees - 1 Indian rupee (INR) = 0.049 AED / 1 AED = 20.615 Indian rupees
  • Saudi riyals - 1 Saudi riyal (SAR) = 0.979 AED / 1 AED = 1.021 Saudi riyals

Rates were last updated on Monday 13th of December 2021 at 2:22 AM GMT.

Tags:Gold Prices Today in DubaiGold Prices TodayGold PricesGoldGold Prices in Dubai Today

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...