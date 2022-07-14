  1. Home
  3. Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Persistent at Dh209.25 Per Gram

Published July 14th, 2022 - 07:00 GMT
(Source: Shutterstock)

Gold prices in Dubai today continue to trade steadily this morning with 24K trading at Dh209.25 per gram at the time of writing.

Spot gold was trading at $1,718.01 per ounce by 11:06AM UAE time. 

Gold Prices in Dubai Today

Gold Prices in Dubai

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh209.25 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = Dh2092.5) while 22K was trading at Dh196.75, 21K at Dh187.50, and 18K at Dh160.75 per gram. Rates were last updated on Thursday 14th July 2022 at 07:14AM GMT.

