Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Persistent at Dh209.25 Per Gram

Gold prices in Dubai today continue to trade steadily this morning with 24K trading at Dh209.25 per gram at the time of writing.

Spot gold was trading at $1,718.01 per ounce by 11:06AM UAE time.

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh209.25 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = Dh2092.5) while 22K was trading at Dh196.75, 21K at Dh187.50, and 18K at Dh160.75 per gram. Rates were last updated on Thursday 14th July 2022 at 07:14AM GMT.