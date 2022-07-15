Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Slips to Dh207.25 Per Gram

Gold prices in Dubai today continue to trade steadily this morning with 24K trading at Dh207.25 per gram at the time of writing.

Spot gold was trading at $1,708.51 per ounce by 9:38AM UAE time.

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh207.25 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = Dh2072.5) while 22K was trading at Dh194.50, 21K at Dh185.75, and 18K at Dh159.25 per gram. Rates were last updated on Friday 15th July 2022 at 05:38AM GMT.