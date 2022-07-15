  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Slips to Dh207.25 Per Gram

Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Slips to Dh207.25 Per Gram

Published July 15th, 2022 - 05:28 GMT
Gold prices in Dubai today
(Source: Shutterstock)

Gold prices in Dubai today continue to trade steadily this morning with 24K trading at Dh207.25 per gram at the time of writing.

Also ReadHow Do Wars Affect Gold Prices? How Do Wars Affect Gold Prices?

Spot gold was trading at $1,708.51 per ounce by 9:38AM UAE time. 

Gold Prices in Dubai Today

Gold Prices in Dubai

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh207.25 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = Dh2072.5) while 22K was trading at Dh194.50, 21K at Dh185.75, and 18K at Dh159.25 per gram. Rates were last updated on Friday 15th July 2022 at 05:38AM GMT.

Also ReadHow Do Wars Affect Gold Prices? Who are the Biggest Importers of Russian Gold?
Tags:Gold Prices in Dubai TodayGold Prices in DubaiGold PricesGold

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...