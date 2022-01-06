Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Soars to 221.25 Per Gram

Gold prices in Dubai today were up this morning with 24K trading at Dh221.25 per gram at the time of writing.

Spot gold was trading at $1,802.54 per ounce by 11:20 AM UAE time.

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh221.25 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = Dh2212.5) while 22K was trading at Dh207.75, 21K at Dh198.25, and 18K at Dh170.00 per gram. Rates were last updated on Thursday 6th January 2022 at 5:01AM GMT.

Gold Rate in Dubai - US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Indian Rupee, and Saudi Riyal

The exchange rates used were as follows:

US dollars - 1US dollar (USD) = 3.673 AED / 1 AED = 0.272 US dollars

Eurozone euros - 1 euro (EUR) = 4.157 AED / 1 AED = 0.241 euros

British pounds - 1 British pound (GBP) = 4.978 / 1 AED = 0.201 British pounds

Indian rupees - 1 Indian rupee (INR) = 0.049 AED / 1 AED = 20.265 Indian rupees

Saudi riyals - 1 Saudi riyal (SAR) = 0.978 AED / 1 AED = 1.023 Saudi riyals

Rates were last updated on Thursday 6th January 2022 at 2:22AM GMT.