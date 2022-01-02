  1. Home
Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Soars to Dh212.75 per Gram

Published January 2nd, 2022 - 12:12 GMT
In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh221.75 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = Dh221.0). (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Sunday 2nd Jan 2022 at 6:01AM UAE time.

Gold prices in Dubai today witnessed another fall this morning with 24K trading at Dh221 per gram at the time of writing.

Spot gold was trading at $1,829 per ounce by 11:40 AM UAE time.

Gold Prices in Dubai

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh221.75 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = Dh221.0) while 22K was trading at Dh208.25, 21K at Dh195.50, and 18K at Dh198.75 per gram. Rates were last updated on Sunday 2nd Jan 2022 at 6:01AM UAE time.

Gold Rate in Dubai - US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Indian Rupee, and Saudi Riyal

The exchange rates used were as follows:

  • US dollars - 1US dollar (USD) = 3.673 AED / 1 AED = 0.272 US dollars
  • Eurozone euros - 1 euro (EUR) = 4.167 AED / 1 AED = 0.240 euros
  • British pounds - 1 British pound (GBP) = 4.960 / 1 AED = 0.202 British pounds
  • Indian rupees - 1 Indian rupee (INR) = 0.049 AED / 1 AED = 20.277 Indian rupees
  • Saudi riyals - 1 Saudi riyal (SAR) = 0.978 AED / 1 AED = 1.022 Saudi riyals

Rates were last updated on Sunday 2nd Jan 2022 at 6:01AM UAE time.

