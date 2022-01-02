Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Soars to Dh212.75 per Gram

Gold prices in Dubai today witnessed another fall this morning with 24K trading at Dh221 per gram at the time of writing.

Spot gold was trading at $1,829 per ounce by 11:40 AM UAE time.

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh221.75 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = Dh221.0) while 22K was trading at Dh208.25, 21K at Dh195.50, and 18K at Dh198.75 per gram. Rates were last updated on Sunday 2nd Jan 2022 at 6:01AM UAE time.

Gold Rate in Dubai - US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Indian Rupee, and Saudi Riyal

The exchange rates used were as follows:

US dollars - 1US dollar (USD) = 3.673 AED / 1 AED = 0.272 US dollars

Eurozone euros - 1 euro (EUR) = 4.167 AED / 1 AED = 0.240 euros

British pounds - 1 British pound (GBP) = 4.960 / 1 AED = 0.202 British pounds

Indian rupees - 1 Indian rupee (INR) = 0.049 AED / 1 AED = 20.277 Indian rupees

Saudi riyals - 1 Saudi riyal (SAR) = 0.978 AED / 1 AED = 1.022 Saudi riyals

