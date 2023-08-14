  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Gold prices in Dubai Today Monday 14 August 2023

Gold prices in Dubai Today Monday 14 August 2023

Published August 14th, 2023 - 05:37 GMT
Gold prices in Dubai Today Monday 14 August 2023
Gold jewellery on display – Source: Shutterstock

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), opened at AED 7,017.04 per ounce today, Monday, August 14, 09:32 a.m., noting that gold in the UAE is subject to a 5% value-added tax (VAT).

Also ReadBill Gates impressed with ChatGPT acing AP testBill Gates impressed with ChatGPT acing AP test

24-karat gold rates in UAE on Monday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Dubai stood at 225.60 at 09:32 a.m. today, Monday.

22-karat gold prices in Dubai on Monday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Dubai stood at AED 206.80 early today.

21-karat gold prices in UAE on Monday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Dubai stood at AED 197.40 with the start of business today, Monday.

18-karat gold rates in Dubai on Monday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Dubai stood at AED 169.20 on Monday.

14-karat gold rates in the Emirates on Thursday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 131.60 early today, Thursday.

Also ReadBill Gates impressed with ChatGPT acing AP testGovernment unblocks Telegram in Iraq

International gold prices on Monday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at AED 7029.64 ($1,913.87) today as reported by Goldprice.org.

Tags:GoldPricesUAEDubaiAbu DhabimarketFinance

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now