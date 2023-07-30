  1. Home
Published July 30th, 2023 - 06:39 GMT
Gold prices in Dubai Today Sunday 30 July 2023
Gold jewellery on display – Source: Shutterstock

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), opened at AED 7,193.20 per ounce today, Sunday, July 30, 10:32 a.m., according to UAEgoldprices.com, noting that gold in the UAE is subject to a 5% value-added tax (VAT).

24-karat gold rates in UAE on Sunday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Dubai stood at AED 231.15 at 10:32 a.m. today, Sunday.

22-karat gold prices in Dubai on Sunday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Dubai stood at AED 211.89 early today.

21-karat gold prices in UAE on Sunday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Dubai stood at AED 202.26 with the start of business today, Sunday.

18-karat gold rates in Dubai on Sunday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Dubai stood at AED 173.36 on Sunday.

14-karat gold rates in the Emirates on Thursday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 134.84 early today, Thursday.

International gold prices on Sunday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at AED 7196.48 ($1,959.24) today as reported by Goldprice.org.

