  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Gold Prices in Saudi Arabia Today: 24K Down to SR218.30 Per Gram

Gold Prices in Saudi Arabia Today: 24K Down to SR218.30 Per Gram

Published July 4th, 2022 - 11:53 GMT
Gold Prices in Saudi Arabia Today: 24K Down to SR218.30 Per Gram
(Source: Shutterstock)

Gold prices in Saudi Arabia today were slightly down with 24K trading at SR218.30 per gram at the time of writing.

Also ReadWho are the Biggest Importers of Russian Gold?Who are the Biggest Importers of Russian Gold?

Spot gold was trading at $1,806.55 per ounce by 2:54PM KSA time.

spot gold prices in Saudi Arabia

Gold Prices in Saudi Arabia

In Saudi Arabia, 24K was trading at SR218.30 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = SR2183.0) while 22K was trading at SR200.40, 21K at SR191.01, and 18K at SR163.72 per gram. Rates were last updated on Monday 4th July 2022 at 11:57AM GMT.

Also ReadWho are the Biggest Importers of Russian Gold?India: Gold Prices Soar Due to Rise in Import Duty
Tags:Gold prices in Saudi Arabia todayGold prices in Saudi ArabiaGold PricesGold

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...