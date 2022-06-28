  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Gold Prices in Saudi Arabia Today: 24K Down to SR219.67 Per Gram

Gold Prices in Saudi Arabia Today: 24K Down to SR219.67 Per Gram

Published June 28th, 2022 - 11:46 GMT
Gold Prices in Saudi Arabia Today: 24K Down to SR219.67 Per Gram
(Source: Shutterstock)

Gold prices in Saudi Arabia today were slightly down with 24K trading at SR219.67 per gram at the time of writing.

Spot gold was trading at $1,822.67 per ounce by 2:53PM KSA time.

spot gold prices in Saudi Arabia

Gold Prices in Saudi Arabia

In Saudi Arabia, 24K was trading at SR219.67 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = SR2208.5) while 22K was trading at SR201.36, 21K at SR192.21, and 18K at SR164.75 per gram. Rates were last updated on Tuesday 28th June 2022 at 11:13AM GMT.

Tags:Gold prices in Saudi ArabiaGold prices in Saudi Arabia todayGold rate in Saudi ArabiaGold PricesGold

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...