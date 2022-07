Gold prices in Saudi Arabia today were down with 24K trading at SR206.61 per gram at the time of writing.

Spot gold was trading at $1,708.44 per ounce by 2:09PM KSA time.

In Saudi Arabia, 24K was trading at SR206.61 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = SR2066.1) while 22K was trading at SR189.69, 21K at SR180.81, and 18K at SR154.98 per gram. Rates were last updated on Wednesday 20th July 2022 at 11:11AM GMT.